Triprua tea estates workers to get pay hike

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Agartala

14 February 2021 18:24 IST

Arrears will be paid in three instalments by March 31

The tea planters have agreed to hike the pay scale of the staff and sub-staff working in the estates of Tripura. They have signed a memorandum of settlement with the Labour Commission and representatives of some employees’ unions.

After bargaining, the planters agreed to augment 17% on basic pay with effect from December 1, 2019. Labour Commissioner Naresh Babu N presided over the tripartite meeting that culminated in the signing of the memorandum.

According to the settlement, the proprietors will pay the arrears of the hiked pay in three instalments by March 31, 2022.

Officials said the settlement was reached at the initiative of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation — a State government undertaking.

Tripura has 48 estates and some of them are operated by the government-appointed cooperatives.

East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura had recently met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and demanded a special financial package similar to that announced for Assam for the employees and labourers.