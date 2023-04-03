ADVERTISEMENT

Triple trouble for Gulf of Mannar islands, study finds 

April 03, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - GUWAHATI

An invasive plant from South America is threatening to pulverise indigenous plants across the 21 islands where 96 species of birds have been recorded 

Rahul Karmakar

A view of the Gulf of Mannar. Photo: Special Arrangement

An alien invasive plant is threatening to pulverise native vegetation across 21 islands in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve (GoMBR), an avian distribution study has revealed. 

Prosopis chilensis, a drought-resistant plant native to the arid regions of four South American countries — Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, and Peru — is not the only trouble for these islands divided into the Tuticorin, Vembar, Kilakkarai, and Mandapam groups. 

The coral reef has been destroyed in several places near these islands although coral quarrying for industrial purposes has been outlawed, the study published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Human settlements, though not permanent, have also impacted the islands such as Poomarichan, Pullivasa, and Manoliputti in the Mandapam group, the study said, while recording 96 species of birds on these islands. 

The coral reef across these islands has been destroyed in several places near these islands although coral quarrying for industrial purposes has been outlawed. Photo: Special Arrangement

The authors of the study are H. Byju and S. Ravichandran of Annamalai University’s Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology, and N. Raveendran of the Madurai-based Iragukal Amritha Nature Trust. 

“Most of the islands have sand dunes along their coastlines with salt-dominant plant species. Some of the islands contain trees while the marshy sections of some of the islands are occupied by mangroves and allied species,” Dr. Byju told  The Hindu

“We found the  Prosopis chilensis in seven or eight islands. Any invasive species on an island will slowly kill the native trees as well as the mangroves as we have seen some overgrown to the edge of the islands near the high tide areas,” he said. 

The scientists said they could not find any major studies on the invasiveness of this species or how it came to India, unlike the equally invasive  Prosopis juliflora found in the Deccan Plateau, specifically Tamil Nadu, introduced by the British in 1877 to green the arid tracts. 

While the native vegetation “has lost ground to”  Prosopis chilensis on some islands closer to the coast, the study underlined the “indiscriminate destruction of marine life” continuing despite efforts to educate and monitor the fishing community. 

Of the 96 bird species belonging to 34 families from 13 orders that they recorded, 58 were waterbirds while the others were terrestrial, the researchers found. Photo: Special Arrangement

“Corals, seagrass, and mangroves are among the three unique ecosystems present on the islands,” the study said, pointing out that the coral reef was beyond conservation in several places. 

The study cautioned about temporary settlements on the Mandapam group of islands primarily because of the use of the vegetation on the islands for cooking. Deployment of traditional fishing gear was also infrequently recorded, especially close to the mangrove fringes of many islands, which offer an ideal foraging ground for large wading birds. 

The scientists did not find some of the earlier recorded species during their survey to update the distribution of the bird groups on the 21 islands from 2015 to 2022. Of the 96 species belonging to 34 families from 13 orders that they recorded, 58 were waterbirds while the others were terrestrial. 

Of the 29 shorebird species recorded, one is endangered and seven are marked near-threatened in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. 

The GoMBR, India’s first marine biosphere reserve, is one of the important habitats for coastal birds migrating as far as the Arctic Circle. The area is of particular significance as the 21 islands also serve as resting places for birds migrating to and from the nearby Sri Lankan islands. 

The highest number of water bird species, inclusive of waders, ducks, terns, gulls, egrets, and herons,was recorded on Manoli island of the Kilakkarai group. But 19 species of shorebirds were recorded compared to 26 listed in a 1990 study. 

The Kentish plover, ruddy turnstone, lesser black-backed gull, greater crested tern, little cormorant, great egret, Indian pond heron, and Brahminy kite were among 12 species of birds found on all the islands. But many were recorded on only one island. These included the white-breasted tern and wood sandpiper (on Manoli island), pin-tailed snipe (on Musal island), greater thick-knee (on Shingle island), and Eurasian spoonbill, pied kingfisher and Indian roller (on Kurusadai island).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US