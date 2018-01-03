Triple talaq bill defective, says Mamata

Terming the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 “defective”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in politics over the issue.
Addressing a gathering in Birbhum , she said: “The BJP has introduced an erroneous Bill in Parliament. They have introduced a defective Bill that will jeopardise the interests of women instead of safeguarding it.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor