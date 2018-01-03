Other States

Triple talaq bill defective, says Mamata

‘BJP politicising issue’

Terming the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 “defective”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of indulging in politics over the issue.

Addressing a gathering in Birbhum , she said: “The BJP has introduced an erroneous Bill in Parliament. They have introduced a defective Bill that will jeopardise the interests of women instead of safeguarding it.”

