‘Triple talaq Act ploy to create schisms in community’

Muslim and Dalit organisations staged protests against the controversial legislation criminalising triple talaq, in Pune on Friday.

Hundreds of minority community women from the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and the Bhim Army, along with corporators from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), burnt copies of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, alleging that the Centre’s real intent was not to ensure justice for Muslim women but to divide the minority community.

“The law is a ploy on part of the Narendra Modi government to cause schisms within the Muslim community,” the NCP’s Haseena Inamdar said. She said there are enough laws under the Indian Penal Code to deal with issues faced by minority community women.

Ms. Inamdar said the Act had no provisions for the economic security of the woman and her children.

Neelam Gaikwad of Bhim Chhava, an Ambedkarite organisation, said, “Several groups and religious leaders had met the Prime Minister to dispel misconceptions about triple talaq. But this government was never interested in holding consultations or seeking advice from civil society members and community leaders.”

Anjum Inamdar, founder of the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch, said the government was fundamentally ill-disposed towards Islam, and questioned why it had not mooted a strict law to prevent mob-lynching of men from the minority community with the same zeal.

AIMIM corporator Ashwini Landge alleged that sections of the media controlled by the government were disseminating false and misleading stories about the trauma of minority community women.

Rahul Dambale, State president of the Republican Yuva Morcha, a Dalit outfit, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s regressive stance on the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple. “In that matter, the BJP stages vehement protests and says the Supreme Court has no right to intervene as it is hurtful to Hindu sentiments. Yet the government promptly meddles in the matter of triple talaq and attempts to defame it without understanding it properly. So, a divorce in a Hindu family is a matter for the civil court, but one in a Muslim family is a matter of the criminal court,” he said.

He said this clearly showed the government was less interested in the uplift of Muslim women than the criminalisation of men of the minority community. Mr. Dambale said the Muslim and Ambedkarite groups had already begun awareness drives on this issue and are likely to stage yet another protest in the city on August 20.