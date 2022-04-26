Triple murder accused injured in firing as he tries to flee from custody 

April 26, 2022 21:54 IST

Police said he killed a girl and her parents after she rejected his advances

A man who allegedly murdered a 22-year-old woman and her parents with a sharp edged weapon after she rejected his advances was shot and wounded by police a day later in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused attacked the girl and her parents with a spade in Raiganj village in Khorabar area of the district on Monday, police said.

On Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Gorakhpur Vipin Yadav said the triple-murder accused was arrested but he tried to escape from police custody. “He snatched a police weapon and fired at the police. He was shot in retaliatory firing,” said Mr. Tada.

The accused is under the observation of doctors, said the officer.

The man had attempted to have a romantic affair with the girl and killed her and her parents after she rebuffed him, said the SSP.