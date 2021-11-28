Trinamool’s mission Meghalaya began in 2004

The main rival of the party is the NPP whose founder was its MP

The Trinamool Congress gained 12 MLAs in Meghalaya in an evening coup on November 24. This was not the first such foray for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the northeastern hill State.

The Trinamool had its first lawmaker from Meghalaya almost overnight in 2004. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma won the Tura constituency that year after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party and joining the Trinamool.

The man he defeated was Mukul M. Sangma, a former Congress heavyweight and now the president of the Trinamool’s Meghalaya unit.

But he fell out with Ms. Banerjee and quit the Trinamool a year later.

The Trinamool Congress is now the principal Opposition party in Meghalaya, and its main rival is the National People’s Party (NPP) that the late Mr. Sangma had founded. His son, Conrad K. Sangma is the Chief Minister heading a coalition Government. The BJP is one of the constituents of this government.

Mr. Mukul Sangma, who left for Kolkata on Sunday to meet Ms. Banerjee and other senior leaders, debunked theories that the Trinamool was too Bengal or Bengali-centric to be accepted in Meghalaya, especially in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills areas.

“Our supporters and friends in Meghalaya have said we made a good move, as the TMC is the only party that can rival the BJP. We know we can serve the people much better now and ensure that their hopes and aspirations are realised,” he said.