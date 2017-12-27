Trinamool to hold Hindu priests’ meet

In an attempt to counter the allegations of minority-appeasement directed against it, the Trinamool Congress is organising a Brahmin Sammelan (priests’ conference) in West Bengal’s Birbhum district from January 8.

Anubrata Mondal, the party’s district president of Birbhum, who claimed that about 5,000 priests were likely to be present at the conference, said the Bharatiya Janata Party was getting jittery at the thought of such a gathering.

The move is seen in political circles as an attempt by the Trinamool Congress to counter the BJP’s rise in the State.

‘Isolated case’

Mukul Roy, who recently joined the BJP, refused to give much importance to the development and called the move an isolated case.

“Everyone knows what kind of appeasement politics is going on in the State. These are isolated matters and do not make much difference,” Mr. Roy said.

Over the past few months Birbhum has become the political ground for the TMC where has taken a leaf out of BJP's book and is trying out new strategies.