Trinamool team to meet kin of those killed in U.P. protests

A four-member Trinamool delegation, led by former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, will visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and meet the “grieving families of those killed in police firing in Lucknow”.

“Our delegation is going to Lucknow on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and would meet the people injured in the incidents,” a press statement by the party’s general secretary, Subrata Bakshi, said on Saturday.

The delegation will include Trinamool MPs Pratima Mondal, Mohammad Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas.

The statement referred to the deaths of several people “in police firing in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on December 20 during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act”.

After almost five days of protest by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which included long marches and public rallies, the Trinamool Congress has shifted its protests to sit-ins and rallies involving the party organisation as also its labour and peasant arms.

Ms. Banerjee has directed her party to take out a procession in every sub-division on December 23, and take up a similar programme from north Kolkata’s Simla Street to Beleghata Gandhi Bhavan in northeast Kolkata the next day.

Student’s protests

Thousands of students from different universities of the city joined a march in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Shahid Minar in Esplanade area to the State BJP headquarters in north Kolkata.

A scuffle broke out near the BJP headquarters, but the police kept the students and the BJP supporters from coming face to face.

Earlier in the day, Congress supporters held protests against the CAA in front of the Raj Bhavan.