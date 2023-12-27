Trinamool takes out protests against Bengal BJP chief for ‘insulting’ Swami Vivekananda

December 27, 2023 02:34 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress leadership staged protests in Kolkata on Tuesday demanding an apology from BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar.

The Trinamool has accused Mr. Majumdar of insulting Swami Vivekananda, an allegation denied by the BJP leader. On December 22, during the Gita chanting event at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds, the State BJP president had said, “Little knowledge is dangerous. Those who said ‘playing football is better than reading Gita’ are byproducts of a Leftist ideology”.

Mr. Majumdar had not mentioned the name of Swami Vivekananda but since the remark had been made by the national icon, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP leader of insulting Swamiji.

While the Trinamool leadership has been targeting Mr. Majumdar over the past few days for his remark, on Tuesday the party heightened its attack considering that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda were visiting Kolkata.

“Trinamool Youth Congress strongly protested against @DrSukantaBJP’s disrespectful remarks towards Swami Vivekananda. 48 hours have passed, and we wonder why HM @AmitShah and @JPNadda haven’t taken any action against him. #BJPInsultsVivekananda,” The Trinamool Congress said from its official handle on X.

Trinamool Congress youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh led a march in Kolkata where protesters participated with photos of Swami Vivekananda.

“Today Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda have come to Kolkata. They have started coming like daily passengers as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner. If this is the kind of comments they make, let alone their set target of 35 seats, they won’t even get 3.5 seats,” Ms. Ghosh said at a press conference.

State’s Minister Sashi Panja said that along with Trinamool workers, the people of Bengal also joined the protest today because Swami Vivekananda is not just Bengal’s pride but also a national youth icon. Protests were organised in other parts of the State as well.

Mr. Majumdar and the BJP leadership had defended his remarks by saying that he had not mentioned Swami Vivekananda in his speech.

