Trinamool slams Assam Durga Puja ‘tax’ 

The State government has mandated a fee of ₹300 per organising Durga Puja and ₹100 for idol immersion 

September 23, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
An artist gives final touches to a Durga idol ahead of Durga Puja in Guwahati. File

An artist gives final touches to a Durga idol ahead of Durga Puja in Guwahati. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

The Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress has slammed the BJP-led State government for imposing a tax on Durga Puja celebrations in October. 

The party claimed the State government issued a directive saying every Durga Puja committee would be required to pay ₹300 for organising Durga Puja and ₹100 for idol immersion. The order came into effect on September 22. 

“It is unfortunate for the Assamese people to pay a fee for worshipping Goddess Durga. The imposition of taxes on sacred spiritual events is disappointing,” Assam Trinamool president and former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora said on Friday.

“The BJP government in Assam headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which is grappling with debt, has now resorted to levying taxes across all sectors to generate revenue. After raising tariffs in municipal taxes, transport taxes, electricity and more, it has now targeted religious ceremonies,” he said. 

The government should immediately revoke such a drastic decision that has hurt the religious sentiments, Mr. Bora said. 

The Durga Puja ‘tax’ has angered people in the Bengali-dominated Barak Valley of southern Assam. 

“It is deplorable that a government that bats for Sanatana Dharma has levied taxes on a festival Bengalis are passionate about. The decision is an affront on the celebration of Durga Puja,” Pradeep Dutta Roy, the chief convenor of the Barak Democratic Front told journalists in Silchar.

