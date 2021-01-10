Trinamool questions Nadda’s claim on temple antiquity

Kolkata

10 January 2021 21:57 IST

It again proves their glaring disconnect with Bengal, says the party

Referring to BJP president J.P. Nadda’s visit to a temple, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday questioned the claims by the party that Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had visited it.

On Saturday, Mr. Nadda visited the Radha Govind temple in Bardhaman and the party leadership claimed that Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had visited it. Visits to temples have been included in the itinerary of senior BJP leaders.

“Shri@JPNadda & his entourage of tourists from the BJP had again proved their glaring disconnect with Bengal. Temple built in 1839 was hailed as one where the initiation of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu took place whereas Mahaprabhu breathed his last in 1534,” the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

It also recalled a faux pas during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit when he allegedly garlanded a statue of a tribal hunter claiming that it was Birsa Munda.

During the day the priest of the Sarvamangala temple, which Mr. Nadda had visited, said the BJP president was allowed into the temple like a common person. He, however, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done a lot for priests by giving allowances and extending several State government schemes to them.

A similar situation erupted after Mr. Shah’s recent visit to Baul singer Basudev Das Baul house where the BJP leader had lunch. After Mr. Shah’s visit, the singer had praised Ms. Banerjee. He was also present at Ms. Banerjee rally at Bolpur.