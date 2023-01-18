Trinamool only alternative to the ‘proxy BJP govt.’ in Meghalaya, says Mamata at launch of election campaign

January 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - GUWAHATI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on January 18 that the Trinamool Congress was the only alternative to the “proxy BJP government” in Meghalaya that was remote-controlled from Guwahati.

Launching her party’s poll campaign in Meghalaya, she did not take any name but made it clear that her target of attack was Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who the parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party say dictates terms to the National People’s Party (NPP)-led coalition government in Meghalaya.

The BJP is a minor ally of the NPP in the Meghalaya government but the two parties do not have any pre-poll understanding. The election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled for February 27.

Addressing a rally at Mendipathar in the State’s Garo Hills region, Ms. Banerjee urged the people to dislodge the “proxy government” led by the NPP’s Conrad K. Sangma.

“If you want to change the present corrupt and discredited government, you should remember that there is no other credible alternative to the Trinamool. We know how to fight,” the Trinamool chairperson said. “I fought the Left Front hard when I was in the Congress but it did not give me any protection. You cannot imagine how I was tortured and the kind of political situation I faced,” she said.

She said the Sangma government in Meghalaya did nothing over the past five years and dared it to show its report card before making any claims.

“If you want a government that will empower you and uphold your culture, then remove the proxy BJP government, which is corrupt and hasn’t done anything for the people, and vote the Trinamool to power,” she said.

Second visit

This was Ms. Banerjee’s second visit to Meghalaya in about a month. It came a day after the fourth Trinamool legislator, Shitlang Pale, resigned from the Assembly and joined the United Democratic Party, a regional constituent of the NPP-led alliance.

While two MLAs of the Trinamool joined the NPP a few days ago, the third joined the BJP.

The Trinamool had no base in Meghalaya but 12 Congress MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, crossed over in November 2021, making it the State’s principal Opposition party overnight. The party now has eight MLAs left, four of them within the family of Mukul Sangma.

In December, Ms. Banerjee visited Shillong in the Khasi Hills region and launched “WE Card”, a financial inclusion programme entailing a monthly income support of ₹1,000 to one woman in every household, if voted to power. More than 3.14 lakh families have registered themselves for this card so far, party leaders said.