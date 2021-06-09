Trinamool MP Nushrat Jahan says her marriage is invalid

Kolkata

09 June 2021 23:02 IST

Her husband, Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain, however says the matter is sub judice.

Trinamool Congress MP Nushrat Jahan on June 9 issued a statement describing her marriage with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain as “invalid” while Mr. Jain said was it was a “sub judice matter”. She said the wedding was conducted in Turkey and had not been validated under the Special Marriage Act in India.

“Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage; it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India which didn’t happen. As per court of Law, it’s not marriage but relationship or live-in relationship,” a statement issued by Ms. Jahan said. The MP said that in such circumstances “...the question of divorce does not arise”.

Speaking to television channel Mr. Jain said that he will not comment on the statement issued by the MP as the matter was sub judice. “ I have approached the court on this,” he said. According to reports Mr. Jain have approached a court in the city seeking divorce. In the statement Ms. Jahan said, “Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself.”

Advertising

Advertising

Soon after winning the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes the Trinamool Congress MP had a wedding ceremony in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum in June 2019. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among those who attended a reception hosted by the couple at a Kolkata hotel in 2019.

In her statement, Ms. Jahan who is also a popular actor in Bengali film industry said, “I have made my own identity by my sheer hardwork; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity”. The actor turned politician was among one of key campaigners for the Trinamool in the 2021 Assembly polls.