Trinamool MP attacks Centre for scheduling NET during Durga Puja

Trinamool Congress youth wing president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue of scheduling UGC NET exams on panchami, shashti & saptami, this Durga Puja.
Mr. Banerjee took to social media tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that “blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open”.
“@narendramodiJi’s blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTAto schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja,” Mr. Banerjee tweeted. The Trinamool MP also shared a photograph of the schedule of the examination by the National Testing Agency on October 21, 22 and 23.
This year panchami will be observed on October 21, and shasti and saptami on October 22 and October 23. These days are a holiday in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress had also objected to holding Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and National Entrance cum Eligibility Test with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing to the Prime Minister on the issue.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath