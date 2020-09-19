Trinamool MP attacks Centre for scheduling NET during Durga Puja

It’s a disrespect to Bengal, says Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress youth wing president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue of scheduling UGC NET exams on panchami, shashti & saptami, this Durga Puja.

Mr. Banerjee took to social media tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that “blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open”.

“@narendramodiJi’s blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTAto schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja,” Mr. Banerjee tweeted. The Trinamool MP also shared a photograph of the schedule of the examination by the National Testing Agency on October 21, 22 and 23.

This year panchami will be observed on October 21, and shasti and saptami on October 22 and October 23. These days are a holiday in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress had also objected to holding Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and National Entrance cum Eligibility Test with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing to the Prime Minister on the issue.