Trinamool MLAs turn rebels in support of Independent candidates in West Bengal panchayat polls

June 24, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOLKATA

Several MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have come out openly in support of the Independent candidates in the State’s panchayat polls, prompting questions about factionalism in the ruling party.

The MLAs’ support to the Independents came despite the Trinamool Congress leadership issuing a clear direction to the Independents to withdraw their candidature for the panchayat polls. Last week, senior leaders of the party held a press conference and said that if the Independents did not withdraw, they would not be allowed to join the Trinamool Congress in future.

Not only have some of the MLAs expressed support for the Independents but in some cases, they have also decided to campaign for these candidates. “We will ensure that those who have been deprived, and have received symbols of boat, table and chairs, will win the panchayat polls,” said Humayun Kabir, Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur in Murshidabad. The MLA dared the Trinamool Congress leadership to remove him from the post of MLA.

A few days ago, Trinamool MLA from Balagarh in Hooghly Manoranjan Byapari announced his resignation from two party posts. Mr. Byapari, a well-known author who joined the ruling party before the 2021 Assembly polls, said that panchayat tickets were being given in exchange for money and his decision to renounce party posts was in protest of the distribution of tickets in such a manner.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Islampur Abdul Karim Chowdhury went a step further and campaigned for Independent candidates. “I will campaign harder for these candidates than I would have campaigned for myself,” Mr. Chowdhury said. The former Minister, along with MLAs from Bharatpur and Balagarh, said that they were not consulted while deciding the candidates for the panchayat polls. Abdul Rahim Qazi, Trinamool MLA from Baduria in North 24 Parganas also spoke out against the party’s selection of panchayat candidates.

Embarrassment for Trinamool

The embarrassment for the Trinamool Congress came even after the party held primaries deciding on the candidates for rural polls during the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s 50-day Statewide outreach programme, which concluded earlier this month. In certain places, factions of the Trinamool Congress clashed with each other over the nomination of panchayat polls and intra party violence erupted.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that after getting a ticket of the Trinamool, the candidate was assured of victory and that was the reason why there were so many aspirants for the tickets of the ruling party. Trinamool leader and Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Saturday was more direct in the attack against MLAs supporting Independents. “I will stay in the party and engage in anti-party activities. That cannot be allowed,” Mr. Chowdhury said, targeting Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir.

Sources in the party said that several MLAs were upset with their candidates not being given tickets for the panchayat polls. Political observer Biswanath Chakraborty said that if the supporters of the local MLA were not being given tickets in the panchayat polls, his or her authority was undermined and after the polls, these panchayat functionaries were not going to listen to the MLA. It was not unusual for supporters of the ruling party contesting as Independents but the vocal support by the MLAs was something new in the State’s politics, he added.

About 16,293 candidates which is 22% of the total number of seats in panchayat polls, have filed nomination as Independent candidates in the panchayat polls which are scheduled for July 8.

Interesting appeal

However, Professor Chakraborty said that the party leadership was not taking the issue seriously as they were aware that even if the Independents won the rural polls, they would join the ruling party eventually. Earlier this month, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had come up with an interesting appeal to the voters not to vote for any symbol other than the ruling party of the State by suggesting that even if the Opposition parties managed to get any candidate elected, the candidate would eventually join the ruling party.