Trinamool MLA Mihir Goswami resigns from party, joins BJP

Mihir Goswami.

New Delhi

27 November 2020 19:59 IST

In a day of setbacks for the Trinamool, its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari quit as Minister earlier in the day.

Trinamool Congress MLA Mihir Goswami quit West Bengal’s ruling party and joined the BJP on Friday, saying he looked forward to a “new political era” in the poll-bound state in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He joined the saffron party at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and described his decision as a “crusade against immoral and incorrect happenings” in the State, especially against “injustice” in north Bengal, a saffron stronghold.

The MLA from Cooch Behar Dakshin, who was associated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for nearly 22 years, quit the party, saying he can no longer put up with the humiliation being meted out to him.

Advertising

Advertising

In a day of setbacks for the Trinamool, its senior leader Suvendu Adhikari quit as Minister earlier in the day.

The State is headed for the Assembly polls in 2021.

The BJP hopes to end Ms. Banerjee’s 10-year-old rule in the State, while the Trinamool has been making a determined bid to retain power in the State where the saffron party has emerged as a powerful force and its main rival.

Mr. Goswami arrived in Delhi with BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on Friday morning.

“I was humiliated time and again. Despite informing the party about it, it did nothing to address my woes. It seems the leadership has lost control over the party. It was not possible for me to continue with this humiliation. So I resigned from the primary membership of the party,” he told reporters after landing in Delhi.