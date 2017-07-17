Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Trinamool MLA gets into altercation with GJM lawmakers during Presidential polls

“It is because of him, Dilip Ghosh(in pic) that the hills are on fire…You are being spared because of the mercy of Mamata di, otherwise we would have taught you a lesson,” Mr Pal, the TMC legislator who represents Beleghata Assembly segment in north Kolkata said.

A controversy erupted during elections to the office of the President in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday when a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA got into an altercation with the legislators of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha ( GJM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC MLA Paresh Pal took a swipe at the GJM MLAs saying that after setting the hills on fire they have come to Kolkata to vote. Rohit Sharma, the GJM MLA from Kurseong dared the Trinamool MLA to come to the hills and make the statement.

After BJP MLA and State president Dilip Ghosh intervened, Mr Pal directed his ire towards him.

"We are aware of the fact that Darjeeling is on boil. But we are colleagues and we should have mutual respect for each other. Shouting and accusing shows the mentality,” GJM MLA from Darjeeling Amar Singh Rai said.

Dilip Ghosh said that such language was unimaginable, coming from a lawmaker.

Related Topics
Indian Presidential Election 2017
In This Package
You are reading
