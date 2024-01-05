Trinamool MLA alleges partymen are plotting to kill him

January 05, 2024 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - Kolkata

Bickering and infighting within the Trinamool Congress rank and file continue with writer-turned-MLA Manoranjan Byapari alleging a threat to his life. He said he was being targeted by members of his own party.

Over the past two days, allegations have been flying between Trinamool Zilla Parishad member Runa Khatun and celebrated writer-turned-politician Mr. Byapari. Not only did Mr. Byaparai say that he was facing a threat to his life from Trinamool Zilla Parishad member Runa Khatun and her husband Arijit Das; but he also stressed that most people killed in political violence were Trinamool leaders.

“Certain leaders in my constituency (Balagarh in Hooghly district) are behaving unethically. I have protested against illegal sand mining and irregularities in the public distribution system linked to my party leaders,” Mr. Byapari wrote on social media. He was elected from Balagarh Assembly seat located in the State’s Hooghly district in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Responding to the allegations Ms. Khatun said that the MLA should not have used such harsh and derogatory words against a woman and a schoolteacher. On Thursday the MLA’s office was ransacked and the home of the Trinamool Zilla Parishad member was also attacked. Both leaders have approached the police.

This is not the first time Mr. Byapari had spoken against the party leadership. In June 2023 he resigned from two party posts over candidates for the 2023 panchayat election.

Debate over veterans

On Friday, senior MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury joined the debate and targeted the party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. “Kunal Ghosh speaks a lot. Mamatadi should have removed him immediately. Why is Bengal without elder leaders,” Mr. Chowdhury said. He called the spokesperson, “a young child”.

Mr. Ghosh said that the MLA can retain his position for 150 years and if he wants him removed, he can write to him, and he will frame the letter and keep it at home.

The debate over introducing youth is making the headlines every day. Sate president Subrata Bakshi recently got embroiled in the whole controversy.

While Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is in favour of new leaders, his aunt and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee wants old loyalists to remain in prominent positions. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls the divide over old vs new issue will play out during the distribution of tickets for the 42 seats in the State.

