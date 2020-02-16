Trinamool legislator apologises

A Trinamool Congress legislator in West Bengal on Saturday made objectionable remarks against an MLA of CPI(M), drawing widespread criticism from members of the Assembly.
The remarks by Trinamool MLA Nargis Begum directed at Jahanara Khan were expunged from the records of the House.
Ms. Begum apologised to the CPI(M) MLA later in the day. The remarks were made during the discussion on the speech of the Governor in the Assembly. Deputy Speaker Sukumar Hansda was in the chair when Ms. Begum made the comment. Speaker Biman Banerjee said that he was informed about the remarks by Ministers and directed that the remarks be expunged. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee expressed his regret over the comments.
Tapas Roy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and a Trinamool MLA, said that legislators should be careful about their choice of words and utterances in the Assembly.
