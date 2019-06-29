Trinamool leader killed in Hooghly

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead on Saturday morning in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. The victim, Dilip Ram, was the husband of a TMC gram panchayat pradhan Ritu Ram.

Party Hooghly district president Tapan Dasgupta and the wife of the deceased blamed local BJP supporters for the murder. “He was threatened multiple times . We had informed the police about the threats but they did not take any initiative for his protection,” Mr. Dasgupta said. The local TMC leadership called for a bandh of Chinsurah on Sunday. Hooghly BJP MP Locket Chatterjee rubbished the allegations saying violence was a result of the inner feuds of the ruling party over cut money.

The murder raises fresh questions on the post poll political violence in the State that has claimed several lives. According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 10 people had been killed, of whom eight were supporters of the ruling party. BJP leader Mukul Roy had said 14 of their supporters had been killed. Bhatpara in the North 24 Parganas has witnessed several incidents of violence. The last incident there was reported on June 20, where two people had lost their lives.