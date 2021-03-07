Other States

West Bengal elections | Trinamool leader had earlier sought Congress ticket: Adhir Ranjan

Becharam Manna. File  

Becharam Manna, one of the prominent leaders of the anti-land acquisition movement had approached the Congress for a ticket to from the Singur Assembly seat, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Commitee president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Mr. Chowdhury made the claim on Saturday saying that the Trinamool Congress has become a party of those only interested in tickets. Mr. Manna, who got the Trinamool ticket from Singur, denied the claims and called Mr. Chowdhury a liar.

