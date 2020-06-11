Trinamool launches youth outreach network in West Bengal

With an eye on the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched ‘Banglar Jubo Shakti’, an initiative that aims to bring together one lakh youth to support those whose lives have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Amphan.

Over the next month, the TMC Youth Congress, headed by MP Abhisekh Banerjee, will bring on board one lakh young women and men from “across blocks and towns” of Bengal, a party statement noted. Anyone in the age group of 18-25 can be part of the brigade called ‘Jubo Joddhas’. “After a period of 30 days, a mega virtual interactive session will be organised to meet and interact with the one lakh ‘Jubo Joddhas’ and to inform them about the activities that they need to undertake...” the statement said.