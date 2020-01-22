Trinamool gives meeting with Bengal Governor a miss

No representative of the ruling Trinamool Congress turned up on Tuesday at a meeting called by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the pendency of two crucial Bills.

The meeting was called to discuss The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, and The West Bengal State Commission for SC and ST Bill, 2019. Only representatives of three parties, Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan, CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty and CPI MLA Ashok Dinda participated in the meeting.

‘Talks fruitful’

A press statement from Raj Bhavan described the meeting as “fruitful”.

“While discussion on The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes/Tribes Bill, 2019 was completed, the discussion on The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 remains inconclusive and would resume after January 26,” the statement said.

The statement added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also invited and her office had informed that she would not be able to attend the meeting which was earlier scheduled for January 17. “The Governor urged the Chief Minister to give priority to this matter and spare time at the earliest and the same may be communicated,” the statement said.

Representatives of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, the BJP, and the All India Forward Bloc were also not present at the meeting.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Mannan said he had pointed out the technical irregularities in the way the Bill against lynching was passed in the Assembly, but added that in the interest of the people, the Bill should not be delayed.

The Congress leader said the relations between the State government and the Governor should not set any “bad precedent” and the image of the State should not be tarnished.