Trinamool expels Bally MLA

Kolkata

22 January 2021 19:54 IST

Baishali Dalmiya had voiced support for Rajib Bannerjee and Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who quit the party

Cracking the whip against dissenting party leaders, the Trinamool Congress on Friday expelled Baishali Dalmiya, MLA from the Bally Assembly constituency in Howrah district and daughter of well-known cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya.

Reacting to the development, Ms. Dalmiya said the party will have to specify what anti-party activities she has been accused of. The MLA said she was spared the task of tendering her resignation and would expose the TMC’s corruption.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Dalmiya had come out in support of State’s Forest Minister and Uluberia MLA Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from the State Cabinet.

Terming his resignation a loss to the party and the people of the district, Ms. Dalmiya said, “The same happened with Laxmi Ratan Shukla. There are some termites in the party who are forcing people to leave.”

The decision to expel the Bally MLA was taken at a disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress. This is the first instance of the party leadership of taking action against the party member expressing dissent. More than 10 MLAs have left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in the past few weeks.

The expulsion of Ms Dalmiya and resignations of Rajib Banerjee, who represents the district, and Laxmi Ratan Shukla the MLA of Howrah North puts the ruling party in a difficult situation in district.