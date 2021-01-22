Trinamool expels Bally MLA

Cracking the whip against dissenting party leaders, the Trinamool Congress on Friday expelled Baishali Dalmiya, MLA from the Bally Assembly constituency in Howrah district and daughter of well-known cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya.
Reacting to the development, Ms. Dalmiya said the party will have to specify what anti-party activities she has been accused of. The MLA said she was spared the task of tendering her resignation and would expose the TMC’s corruption.
Earlier in the day, Ms. Dalmiya had come out in support of State’s Forest Minister and Uluberia MLA Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from the State Cabinet.
Terming his resignation a loss to the party and the people of the district, Ms. Dalmiya said, “The same happened with Laxmi Ratan Shukla. There are some termites in the party who are forcing people to leave.”
The decision to expel the Bally MLA was taken at a disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress. This is the first instance of the party leadership of taking action against the party member expressing dissent. More than 10 MLAs have left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in the past few weeks.
The expulsion of Ms Dalmiya and resignations of Rajib Banerjee, who represents the district, and Laxmi Ratan Shukla the MLA of Howrah North puts the ruling party in a difficult situation in district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath