Trinamool Congress Tripura president Pijush Kanti Biswas quits post, party

July 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Agartala

The last prominent face of the Trinamool Congress in Tripura, Pijush Kanti Biswas, resigned from the party on July 25. Mr. Biswas was the chief of the party’s State unit.

Mr. Biswas, who had switched over from the Congress in 2022, sent his resignation from the post as well as primary membership of the party to Trinamool chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The party has witnessed a spate of defections, mostly to BJP and some to the Congress. Former State unit chief Subal Bhowmik, former Minister Prakash Das, and several key office-bearers joined the BJP after the Assembly election in February this year. The Trinamool fared miserably in the election.

Former Trinamool State general secretary Baptu Chakraborty and some others joined the Congress.

Mr. Biswas earlier served as interim president of State Congress, but left the party following the appointment of a full-time PCC president.

Congress vice-president quits

On Tuesday, the Congress also saw its State vice-president, Ajoy Kumar Moral, resigning from the post and primary membership in the party. He did not cite any reason in his resignation letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, but he was reportedly not happy with the appointment of Ashish Kumar Saha as the State unit president in the recent reshuffle.