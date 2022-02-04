Trinamool Congress to bring resolution against Governor in Assembly

Dhankhar had expressed objections to CM’s remarks during administrative meeting

West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs MinisterPartha Chatterjee on Friday saidthe Trinamool Congress wouldbring in a resolution against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Assembly.

The Governor was inciting police officers against the popularly elected government. “We will bring a resolution against him [Governor] in the coming Budget session of the Assembly,” he stated.

The development comes a day after the Governor expressed objections to remarks of the Chief Minister during an administrative meeting. Ms. Banerjee had asked the Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur, whetherMr. Dhankhar called him and gave instructions.

Reacting to the remark, the Governor described the development as a “spinal blow by CM to Police” . He tagged the IAS Association, the IPS Association, the West Bengal police and the Kolkata police.

“What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking “Did governor call you’ is serious issue needing focussed reflection @IASassociation@IPS_Association. Unfortunate- A spinal blow by CM to Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice,” he tweeted.

The development also raised question over the coming Budget session that usually begins with the Governor’s address to the House.

The Left parties said the situation was heading towards a constitutional breakdown.

Mr. Dhankhar assumed charge on July 30, 2019, and the relationship between the Raj Bhawan and the government has been far from being cordial. It touched a new low on Monday, when the Chief Minister said she had blocked him on Twitter. She said she was irked by his repeated allegations through Twitter in which he tagged her.