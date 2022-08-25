Trinamool Congress removes Subal Bhowmik as Tripura unit president

State In-Charge Rajib Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Subal Bhowmik from the position of Tripura State president days before he joined the BJP in the presence of national President J.P. Nadda. Trinamool posted a press statement on its official Twitter handle to inform the decision.

It said State In-Charge Rajib Banerjee and MP Sushmita Dev should look after the party till a new State President is appointed. Mr. Banerjee arrived here on Wednesday to seek the opinion of local leaders of different wings over the appointment of the next president.

Subal Bhowmik was removed precisely one year and 24 days after joining the Trinamool in the presence of senior leaders like MP Derek O’Brien, West Bengal Ministers Bratya Basu and Moloy Ghatak at a private hotel. Moloy Ghatak inaugurated the State office in the presence of Subal Bhowmik last month, but since then the State president did not turn up to the office.

Sources said Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee approved the decision to remove Subal Bhowmik based on reports of Rajib Banerjee and Sushmita Deb. None of the prominent local leaders including Mr. Bhowmik met Sushmita Deb during her recent visit to the State.

Subal Bhowmik visibly stopped appearing in public glare after the party miserably performed despite spending hefty in the byelection to four Assembly constituencies held in June last. The party came fourth and lost deposits in all the segments.

Mr. Bhowmik, a former MLA, who has a habit of changing sides, is likely to join the BJP in the presence of national president J.P. Nadda who will commence a two-day visit to the State on August 28. Former MLA Prakash Das and some other Trinamool leaders would follow his suit.

Earlier this month, Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Baptu Chakraborty joined the Congress. Mr. Chakraborty told The Hindu that many Trinamool Congress leaders of different ranks are willing to join the Congress.