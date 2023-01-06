Trinamool Congress releases list of 52 candidates for Meghalaya

January 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday released the first list of 52 candidates, including five women, for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya expected in February.

Prominent among the candidates are former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, his wife Dikkanchi D. Shira, their daughter Miani D. Shira and his younger brother Zenith M. Sangma. All are MLAs who won on Congress tickets in 2018.

Mukul Sangma will contest from two seats— Songsak and Tikrikilla.

“The names of the candidates for the remaining eight seats will be announced soon,” State TMC president Charles Pyngrope told journalists in State capital Shillong.

The TMC had a backdoor entry into the 60-member Meghalaya House when 12 of the 17 Congress MLAs crossed over in November 2021. The Congress suspended its remaining five MLAs a year later after they aligned with the State’s coalition government led by the National People’s Party.

