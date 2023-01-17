ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress prepares for Mamata Banerjee rally in Meghalaya

January 17, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The West Bengal Chief Minister is scheduled to sound the poll bugle for the party in the Garo Hills on January 18.

The Hindu Bureau

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to sound the poll bugle for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on January 18, days after three of the 12 party MLAs quit to join rival parties.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura this week. Each of these three States has a 60-member House.

“Ms. Banerjee, also the TMC chairperson, would be addressing a public rally at Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district,” a party spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This will be her second visit to the State after her two-day stay in (State capital) Shillong in December last year, where she launched the WE Card, the TMC’s unique financial assistance scheme for women that has so far garnered more than 3.14 lakh registrations,” TMC legislator George B. Lyngdoh said.

The TMC has been focussing on the Garo Hills region comprising 24 Assembly seats. Of the 12 Congress MLAs who switched over to the TMC in November 2021, nine including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma belong to this region.

The TMC received a setback when three of its MLAs quit in the last 30 days. While Marthon Sangma and Jimmy D. Sangma – both from the Garo Hills – joined the National People’s Party (NPP), Himalaya M. Shangpliang joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

But the TMC played down the defections, pointing at similar reverses for other parties. “Changing parties before the polls is nothing new in Meghalaya,” a party leader said, declining to be quoted.

The NPP, the major partner of BJP in the coalition government, is the main rival of the TMC in Meghalaya. The NPP and BJP do not have any pre-poll alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US