Trinamool Congress prepares for Mamata Banerjee rally in Meghalaya

January 17, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to sound the poll bugle for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya on January 18, days after three of the 12 party MLAs quit to join rival parties.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura this week. Each of these three States has a 60-member House.

“Ms. Banerjee, also the TMC chairperson, would be addressing a public rally at Mendipathar in the North Garo Hills district,” a party spokesperson said.

“This will be her second visit to the State after her two-day stay in (State capital) Shillong in December last year, where she launched the WE Card, the TMC’s unique financial assistance scheme for women that has so far garnered more than 3.14 lakh registrations,” TMC legislator George B. Lyngdoh said.

The TMC has been focussing on the Garo Hills region comprising 24 Assembly seats. Of the 12 Congress MLAs who switched over to the TMC in November 2021, nine including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma belong to this region.

The TMC received a setback when three of its MLAs quit in the last 30 days. While Marthon Sangma and Jimmy D. Sangma – both from the Garo Hills – joined the National People’s Party (NPP), Himalaya M. Shangpliang joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

But the TMC played down the defections, pointing at similar reverses for other parties. “Changing parties before the polls is nothing new in Meghalaya,” a party leader said, declining to be quoted.

The NPP, the major partner of BJP in the coalition government, is the main rival of the TMC in Meghalaya. The NPP and BJP do not have any pre-poll alliance.