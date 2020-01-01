Trinamool Congress observes ‘Citizens Day’

Beginning the New Year on an offensive, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ or Citizens Day.

“We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as ‘Nagorik Dibas’ (Citizens Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla ” Trinamool chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

The decision to observe the Foundation Day as Nagorik Dibas is politically significant as it comes at a time when the Trinamool has launched a sustained campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen ( NRC). The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit north Bengal where she will hold rallies against the CAA later this week.

Ms. Banerjee added that her party has been steadfast in its resolve to fight for the people.“The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank maa, mati, manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool flag was unfurled at the party’s headquarters in Kolkata. Trinamool secretary general Subrata Bakshi, who presided over the programme, said the protest against the CAA is going to be the poll plank of the party in the next municipal polls in the State.

Commenting on the development, BJP State president Dilip Ghosh said the NRC was the “last straw” for the Trinamool chairperson and the party. “They are spreading fear about the NRC among the people and this is something they feel that will help them win elections,” he said.

A few days ago, Mr. Ghosh had gone back on his party claims of conducting the NRC exercise in West Bengal.