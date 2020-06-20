Trinamool Congress expels leader for siphoning off funds

Kolkata:

20 June 2020 21:44 IST

In the list of 166 beneficiaries, there were hundred entries pertaining to the name of his family members, a statement said.

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has expelled from the party a gram panchayat in the State's Hooghly district for allegedly siphoning out funds for Amphan relief.

Narenra Nath Singh, the pradhan of Garalgacha gram panchayat was expelled as he put his phone number and that of his family members in the list of beneficiaries who are likely to receive relief. In the list of 166 beneficiaries, there were hundred entries pertaining to the name of his family members, a statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is very unfortunate that a party person attempted to misuse the State relief fund in this time of crisis. The whole district is dealing with the Corona and post Amphan disaster,” Trinamool Congress Hooghly district president Dilip Yadav said.

A double disaster: On a cyclone amid the coronavirus

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hinted at strong action against those indulging in corruption during the relief efforts.

Cyclone Amphan had battered south Bengal on May 20. The State government announced release of funds to the tune of ₹6,500 crore, and the Centre has given ₹1,000 crore for cyclone relief measures.