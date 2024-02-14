Trinamool blames BSF for death of children in Chopra, seeks audience with Governor

February 14, 2024 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress has blamed the Border Security Force (BSF) for the death of four children in an accident at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal and set up a 12-member team to seek the intervention of the Governor.

“In a recent tragic incident in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur, 4 innocent children lost their lives due to @BSF_India’s ILLEGAL drain expansion. Our MPs have penned a letter to the Hon’ble Governor who has agreed to meet our 12-member delegation on February 15. In the letter, we requested him to show the same urgency in visiting Chopra that he did in visiting Sandeshkhali,” Trinamool Congress said in a post on social media. The Governor has given time for the delegation to meet on Thursday.

The children died after an under construction drainage caved in on Monday. The BSF issued a statement said that they had nothing to with the deaths and they tried to rescue the children.

“On February 12, 2024, at about 12:50 hrs, BSF troops of Border Out Post Chetnagach who were deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border heard some unusual noise of villagers at a distance of about 300 mtrs from the place of their duty. The troops immediately informed the matter to the Company Commander who along with some troops of the BOP reached at the spot and saw that some villagers were digging the earth and were trying to rescue some children who were buried under the soil,” the BSF said in a statement.

The border guarding force said it always helps and stands by the border population in times of their need, irrespective of the time and is the first responder who provides necessary help and aid to the border population.

The development, however, has taken a political turn with Trinamool Congress leaders seeking response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the BJP was showing ‘selective outrage’ on Sandeshkhali but ignoring the tragedy in children.

“SELECTIVE RAGE displayed by @BJP4Bengal members!Unleashing hooliganism in Sandeshkhali under the pretense of delivering justice. Ignoring the Chopra tragedy where 4 children were brutally pushed to deaths by HM @AmitShah-controlled BSF. Genuine concern for justice or political hypocrisy?,” Mr. Ghosh said on social media.

