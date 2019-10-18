Trinamool, BJP argue over West Bengal Governor’s security

A war of words broke out between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Thursday over West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar being accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover by the Centre, with the ruling Trinamool accusing the saffron party of trying to demean the State government.

The West Bengal BJP welcomed the move claiming that the heckling of Union Minister Babul Supriyo on September 19 inside the Jadavpur University campus proved that law and order situation has broken down in the State.

Mr. Dhankhar has been accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover by the Union government in the wake of “potential threats” to him.

Officials said the Union Home Ministry has directed the CRPF to take charge of Dhankhar’s security.

“The State government has provided security to the governor. Previously too there have been governors in the State, but none of them has ever either complained about security or have been given Central security cover,” a senior Trinammol leader said.