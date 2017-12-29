Trinamool announces names of candidates for by-polls

Ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday announced the names of candidates for the upcoming by-polls for the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat.
The party nominated Sajda Ahmed for Uluberia. Sajda is wife of former TMC MP from Uluberia Sultan Ahmed whose death earlier this year has necessitated the election, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.
In Noapara assembly constituency, TMC fielded Sunil Singh, he said.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months back.
The by-polls would be held on January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor