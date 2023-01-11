Tribes in Assam hill district seek separate autonomous council

January 11, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

A forum of ethnic communities excluding the Dimasa, the largest, has iterated its demand for carving a separate autonomous district out of the erstwhile North Cachar Hills district of Assam.

The demand was first raised after the North Cachar Hills district was renamed Dima Hasao on March 30, 2010, to allegedly stamp the authority of the Dimasa people.

According to the Dima Hasao district administration, 13 tribes constitute about 71% of the district’s total population. The major tribal groups in descending order of population are Dimasa, Kuki, Zeme, Hmar and Karbi, the official site says.

The Indigenous People’s Forum representing the ‘downtrodden’ non-Dimasa communities justified its demand for a separate autonomous district.

“It has been 12 years since we started demanding a separate administrative set-up, including a separate autonomous council for the indigenous communities because of the renaming of the district,” the forum’s general secretary, L. Hlima Keivom told journalists in district headquarters Haflong.

The forum has also been demanding a separate Assembly constituency for the indigenous groups. The Dima Hasao district currently has one Assembly seat.

He said a task force had in November 2011 recommended the setting up of a separate district council for the non-Dimasa groups. Apart from a ‘favourable’ proposal in February 2019, a group of Ministers had decided in September 2022 that a boundary demarcation commission would be constituted.

“There has been no follow-up action to date,” Mr. Keivom said.

The resentment among the other communities intensified after the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council passed a resolution to rename itself the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council with effect from April 26, 2022.

The forum also took note of a newly-constructed gate of the council office that depicts the cultural and historical traits of the Dimasas. It said the council’s moves have made the other communities feel like “outsiders”.

The North Cachar Hills District Council in Assam was set up on April 29, 1952, under Article 244(2) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India. It was later recognised as an autonomous council.

