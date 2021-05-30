Tribals flee into forest to escape COVID-19 test

Pithoragarh

30 May 2021 23:12 IST

Residents of a Uttarakhand tribal village here ran to a nearby forest when a team of health workers came to their doorsteps recently to test them for COVID-19.

Kuta Chaurani village is inhabited by Banrawats — an endangered tribe.

The shy tribals fled to the adjoining forest on getting information about the arrival of a team in their village on Friday, Didihat SDM KN Goswami said on Sunday.

“While we could test residents of Aultari and Jamtari villages, those living in Kuta Chaurani fled to the forest,” the SDM said.

“We will make another attempt to test them in two-three days,” Mr. Goswami said.