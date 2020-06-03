Other States

Tribals accuse forester of burning down hut in M.P.

It was encroachment, says forest officer

Tribal residents of a village in Burhanpur district have accused a forester of burning down a hut in a field, and threatening to burn down the rest.

In a complaint to the police, residents of Siwal village demanded action under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against Nepanagar Ranger Dinesh Vaskale, who they believe ordered the action on Monday afternoon, and later hinted on a phone call at further demolitions.

“I was working on the other side of my 10-acre field, when foresters came in two jeeps and burnt down my hut. I slept there every night to guard crops, and had stocked grains inside,” said Sildaar Adivasi, 55. “By the time I could call others for help, they drove away.”

Later, when Mr. Adivasi called up Mr. Vasakale to complain, he responded: “We will destroy all the tapris (huts). We will come there; don’t take tension.”

‘Not locals’

Attesting to the remarks, Mr. Vasakale told The Hindu, “It was an encroachment. These people cut down forests and expand their territory, and create drama for no reason.” He further claimed the Barela tribals were not locals, and had migrated from Barwani district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:31:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tribals-accuse-forester-of-burning-down-hut-in-mp/article31734828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY