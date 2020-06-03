Tribals accuse forester of burning down hut in M.P.

Tribal residents of a village in Burhanpur district have accused a forester of burning down a hut in a field, and threatening to burn down the rest.

In a complaint to the police, residents of Siwal village demanded action under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against Nepanagar Ranger Dinesh Vaskale, who they believe ordered the action on Monday afternoon, and later hinted on a phone call at further demolitions.

“I was working on the other side of my 10-acre field, when foresters came in two jeeps and burnt down my hut. I slept there every night to guard crops, and had stocked grains inside,” said Sildaar Adivasi, 55. “By the time I could call others for help, they drove away.”

Later, when Mr. Adivasi called up Mr. Vasakale to complain, he responded: “We will destroy all the tapris (huts). We will come there; don’t take tension.”

‘Not locals’

Attesting to the remarks, Mr. Vasakale told The Hindu, “It was an encroachment. These people cut down forests and expand their territory, and create drama for no reason.” He further claimed the Barela tribals were not locals, and had migrated from Barwani district.