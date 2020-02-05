Tribal worker gets ₹2.59-lakh I-T notice

Sanadhar Gand, a tribal labourer of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, received a notice from the Income Tax Department to pay ₹2.59 lakh as direct tax for conducting bank transaction of over ₹1.47 crore.

Mr. Gand’s small house and meagre earnings contradict the I-T Office, Jeypore, notice to him. According to the notice, he is a wholesale trader of seasonal goods who did not file his I-T return for 2014-15, and is directed to pay ₹2.59 lakh.

Mr. Gand said he had no knowledge of the transaction done through his account. He also denies having an account in the branch that he says he never visited.

“I was employed as a labourer for seven years. My employer took my voter’s identity card and some other documents. He also took my thumb impression on a blank paper,” he claimed.