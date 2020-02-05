Tribal worker gets ₹2.59-lakh I-T notice

Sanadhar Gand, a tribal labourer of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, received a notice from the Income Tax Department to pay ₹2.59 lakh as direct tax for conducting bank transaction of over ₹1.47 crore.
Mr. Gand’s small house and meagre earnings contradict the I-T Office, Jeypore, notice to him. According to the notice, he is a wholesale trader of seasonal goods who did not file his I-T return for 2014-15, and is directed to pay ₹2.59 lakh.
Mr. Gand said he had no knowledge of the transaction done through his account. He also denies having an account in the branch that he says he never visited.
“I was employed as a labourer for seven years. My employer took my voter’s identity card and some other documents. He also took my thumb impression on a blank paper,” he claimed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.