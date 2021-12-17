Tribal students call 12-hour total shutdown in Manipur hill districts on Saturday

This is in support of the demand by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur for tabling the Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021 in the Assembly.

The tribal students studying in and around Delhi will take out a rally on Saturday while their counterparts in Manipur have given a call for a 12-hour total shutdown in the hill districts.

This is in support of the demand by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur for tabling the Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021 in the Assembly.

The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) have called the total shutdown from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in all the hill districts. Significantly, the total shutdown would not cover the valley districts since the people and civil organisations do not support the Bill.

Police say that security measures have been stepped up to maintain law and order in the hill districts during the shutdown.

In a statement, the ANSAM and the KSO appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the campaign for tabling the Bill in a special session of the Manipur Assembly.

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren has been dodging it saying that it should be decided by the Parliament as it concerned a provision in the Constitution. However, the tribal students disagree with this.

On the other hand, the valley civil society organisations under the umbrella of the United Committee Manipur have been launching counter agitations opposing the Bill, saying it would create a government within the government. The viewpoints of all stakeholders should be taken into consideration before tabling it in the Assembly, they say.