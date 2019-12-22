Tribal killed in Odisha for practising sorcery

A group beat a tribal youth to death at a village meeting alleging him to be a sorcery practitioner. The incident happened at Intaguda village in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday night

The Kalimela police said four persons were arrested on Sunday for the murder. Investigation was on to find out the others involved. The assailants alleged that the deceased, Irma Kartami, 25, used black magic to cause the death of Jaga Madhi, 23, at Intaguda.

At a meeting called to discuss the situation, angry villagers attacked Irma Kartami with lathis and he died on the spot.

On Saturday, Jaga Madhi died due to some unidentified ailment. His family members and superstitious tribals alleged that the sorcery practice of Irma Kartami had caused the death. A meeting was called at Intaguda to discuss the allegation against Irma Kartami. This meeting was attended by locals of Intaguda and adjoining Gumkaguda. The deceased was also called for the meeting.

During this meeting, angry villagers attacked Irma Kartami with lathis and he died on the spot. On a complaint by the wife of the deceased, police arrested Erma Madhi, Jaga Kartami of Intaguda, Sama Madhi, Padia Beti of Gumkaguda.

Casual statement

According to locals, a casual statement made by Irma Kartami raised suspicion in the minds of assailants. On Friday night, Irma Kartami had called up Jaga Madhi (now dead) to come with him to some place. When Jaga Madhi denied the request, Irma Kartami allegedly said jokingly if Jaga Madhi did not come with him, he may die the next day. It was a coincidence that for some reason, Jaga Madhi died at his home the next day.