Tribal hopes ride a king’s wish in Tripura

February 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KHUMULWNG (TRIPURA)

For the “owners” of about 70% of Tripura’s land, the road to more than 30 seats in the 60-member State Assembly is less than 30 km.

Khumulwng, meaning “flower garden” in the tribal Kokborok language, is a town in the West Tripura district. It is also the headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) encompassing 20 Assembly constituencies reserved for the State’s 19 Scheduled Tribes. The Kaunsil Nok, or the seat of administrative power in the TTAADC, is barely 30 km from the Bidhan Sabha (Assembly) in Agartala, the capital of an erstwhile tribal kingdom that is now only in name.

The kingdom is represented by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the royal scion whose party, the Tipra Motha, could be the kingmaker after the results are declared on March 2. His followers refer to him as Bubagra, meaning king.

They believe his idea of Greater Tipraland, a self-rule zone comprising TTAADC and beyond, will be the solution to all their problems and will help Tipra Motha wield power on its own or as the decisive constituent of a coalition government.

“Tripura belongs to Bubagra, which makes us, the Tiprasa (tribal) people, the owners of this land too. But he has insisted Tipraland will have space for the Onesa (non-tribal) people,” Bikash Debbarma, a trader in Mandwi, said.

He said this with reference to the baggage of guilt the locals carry for the massacre of 255 people, mostly Bengalis who dominate the 40 non-tribal constituencies beyond TTAADC, by extremists at Mandwi in June 1980. Mandwi, in the West Tripura district, is about 25 km from Agartala.

“That was an aberration in the cordial relationship between the tribal and non-tribal people throughout the reign of 184 kings in Tripura. We live in peaceful co-existence and Bubagra has said we must ensure no forces can drive the divisive wedge in again,” Mahendra Debbarma, the Tipra Motha’s candidate for the Krishnapur constituency in the adjoining Khowai district, said while campaigning at 43 Mile.

He asked his non-tribal supporters to dispel “conspiracy theories” that Tipra Motha would make life difficult for the Bengalis, specifically in the TTAADC because defunct tribe-based parties had threatened to eject all “outsiders” who came from Bangladesh.

At Dumboor in the Gomati district, about 135 km from Agartala, Banglajoy Tripura said the tribal people have come from Bangladesh too. “My name is a celebration of the 1971 War of Liberation of Bangladesh, from where I came,” said the 52-year-old who belongs to the Jamatia tribe.

“Painting us as a party of the tribal people only is mischievous although we have a high chance of sweeping the TTAADC seats. In the non-ST seats where our support base is 25-30%, we can get a swing of at least 10% votes and in a triangular contest, 35-36% votes can make you a winner in Tripura,” Animesh Debbarma, a senior Tipra Motha leader and the deputy chief of the TTAADC, told The Hindu.

One of the factors why people trust the Tipra Motha is the “unprecedented” clean governance “with very few resources” it has provided in TTAADC after winning the council elections in 2021, he said.

“The tribal people, who constitute 31.8% of the State’s 36.74 lakh people (2011 census) and 85% of the population in TTAADC that covers almost 70% of the State’s geographical area, are emotionally attached to Khumulwng,” Mr. Animesh Debbarma said.

But Agartala, which houses the Ujjayanta Palace, partly the royal abode, is closer to the hearts of the people who swear by Bubagra. They hope March 2, the day of results, would see their titular king become the political Maharaj of Tripura.