Tribal-dominated district takes lead in creating COVID-19 care facility for children

JAIPUR

05 July 2021 20:58 IST

Paediatric wards connected to central oxygen pipeline in view of third wave warnings

The tribal-dominated Banswara district in southern Rajasthan has taken the lead in creating first-of-its-kind paediatric COVID-19 care facility as part of preparations for a possible third wave of infection. Beautified with colourful drawings and cartoons depicted on the walls, the dedicated wards will cater to children with different stages of coronavirus infection.

The district administration identified the buildings and rooms lying in disuse in the premises of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital and took up their extensive repairs and reconstruction. Following a month-long exercise, a 20-bedded paediatric ICU, a 40-bed children’s ward and a 35-bed special newborn care unit have been set up in the hospital.

In the light of warnings that the next wave may affect the children harder than the first two waves, all the paediatric wards have been connected to the central oxygen pipeline and the facilities of ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP machines and radiant warmers have been arranged for each bed.

Dedicated facility

Banswara Collector Ankit Kumar Singh told The Hindu on Monday that the decision for establishing the dedicated paediatric facility was taken in view of the challenge anticipated in the third wave. “A similar initiative taken in Maharashtra for setting up a network of creches for the parents who may not have support to look after their children greatly inspired us,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the children with mild symptoms would be encouraged to take up creative activities in an atmosphere of positivity. The paediatricians at the hospital have trained other doctors and nursing staff in the treatment of children of different age groups.

The availability of beds at the district headquarters and in the community health centres in the villages has also been increased by five times and the oxygen generation capacity by seven times in comparison with the second wave. Mr. Singh said the oxygen concentrators had been procured in a large number with the help of philanthropists and private companies through their corporate social responsibility funds.

“With the availability of over 1,000 beds and seven oxygen generation plants in the district, we are fully prepared to meet the challenge. Unlike during the second wave, there will be no excess burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital,” Mr. Singh said. While getting oxygen cylinders from Udaipur and Chittorgarh, Banswara had a buffer stock even during the second wave, he said.