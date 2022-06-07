Tribal chief shot dead by suspected insurgents in Manipur

Iboyaima Laithangbam June 07, 2022 12:25 IST

Iboyaima Laithangbam June 07, 2022 12:25 IST

Four suspected tribal insurgents shot the chief at the courtyard of his house on Monday night, police said.

Four suspected tribal insurgents shot the chief at the courtyard of his house on Monday night, police said.

The tribal chief of Naphai village in Manipur’s Saikul block, identified as Zehlem Khongsai, was shot dead on Monday by four suspected tribal insurgents, police report said on Tuesday morning. The four raided the 57-year-old chief’s house at 11.30 p.m. on Monday while all family members were asleep, the report said. The gunmen took him to the courtyard at gunpoint and shot him at close range and fled. Family members and locals rushed the bleeding chief to a hospital. According to hospital sources, he was brought dead. A case of unnatural death was registered in the Saikul police station. So far no tribal outlawed underground organisation has claimed responsibility for the killing. The tribal chiefs in Manipur exercise considerable authority in all matters relating to the village issues and many other State issues.



Our code of editorial values