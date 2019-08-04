Tribal body against Assam Accord clause

A tribal body has opposed the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, saying it will threaten the very existence of the “real indigenous” people.

Clause 6 is meant to guarantee the constitutional safeguards for the Assamese. Attempts to define who is an Assamese in the multi-ethnic Assam have not been successful.

“The Assamese want to guarantee their political rights and facilities and impose their language, culture and religion on the tribal communities through the implementation of Clause 6,” the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha said in a statement.

“This has been a conspiracy for 400 years. We appeal to the Centre not to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. If the constitutional safeguards are required, they are for the tribal communities, who are real bhumiputra [sons of the soil]. The tribals are not Assamese and they have their own language, culture and history,” said the Mancha, which claims to represent the Bodos and other tribes in the Bodoland Territorial Council.

But the All Assam Tribal Sangha welcomed the Centre’s decision to constitute a 13-member committee to work out a plan to implement Clause 6.