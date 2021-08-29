Other States

Tribal beaten up, tied to vehicle and dragged, dies

A 40-year-old tribal man was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who tied him to a vehicle with a rope that dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, police said on Saturday, adding five accused were arrested.

The tribal, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, died during treatment on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday morning after a minor road accident involving the victim and a milkman. “Chhitar Mal Gurjar, a milkman, was riding a motorcycle which knocked down Bheel when he was standing on the Neemuch-Singoli road,” Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told reporters here. He said Mr. Gurjar lost his cool after the milk spilt and beat up Bheel. He then called up his friends who also roughed up Bheel and tied him to a vehicle passing by. Bheel was dragged for some distance, Mr. Verma said.


