Other States

Tremor in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur

A tremor of 3.9 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, but there was no report of any casualty or property loss so far, officials said on September 5. The seismic activity was recorded at 11.49 pm on Saturday at a depth of 38 km near Kale village, 19 km west of Kolhapur, as per the National Centre for Seismology's website.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials from the district disaster management cell said.

Kolhapur is located over 200 km from Pune and 375 km from the State capital Mumbai.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 10:58:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tremor-in-maharashtras-kolhapur/article36300714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY