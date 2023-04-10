ADVERTISEMENT

Seven killed, 23 injured after tree falls on tin shed in Akola temple

April 10, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 02:16 pm IST - Pune

The incident took place on April 9 morning at Babuji Maharaj temple located in Paras village

Shoumojit Banerjee

Rescue operation underway after a tree fell on a temporary shed due to strong winds and rain, in temple premises at Paras village, in Akola district on Sunday night, April 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured after gusty winds caused a treefall on a tin shed inside a temple premise in Paras village in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

Five others are said to be in a critical condition, said sources.

The incident took place Sunday evening at Paras village (in Balapur taluk) where devotees had gathered at the Babuji Maharaj temple for the maha aarti, said authorities.

Intense showers combined with gusty winds and hail caused an 80-year-old neem tree to come crashing down on a tin shed under which around 50 devotees were standing during the aarti. The shed in turn collapsed on the devotees, killing seven and trapping several more who were later rescued by authorities.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased while stating that the State Government would bear expenses for treatment of the injured.

On a tour of Amravati district, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Paras incident was “extremely unfortunate”.

“I have reports that seven persons have died and 37 injured. I am in constant touch with the Akola district authorities and have given instructions for the injured to be treated in good hospitals. The State Government will bear all expenses,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

