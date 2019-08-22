Tree Authority defers Aarey cutting, seeks rehab details

The Tree Authority (TA) on Wednesday deferred the proposal to remove 2,702 trees for the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony. The authority has asked for details related to the rehabilitation of tribals, as well as litigation on the issue. The Shiv Sena and Congress are still vociferously opposed to the proposal.

Work on the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line is under way, but the proposal to build a car shed inside Aarey Colony — especially the removal of trees — has met with stiff resistance from the very beginning. The protesters have been supported by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the past.

When the proposal was tabled before the Tree Authority earlier this month, members demanded a site visit, which took place on Tuesday. On both occasions, the Shiv Sena expressed its opposition to the car shed.

Following the visit, the proposal was placed before the Tree Authority on Wednesday, but was sent back to the administration with queries. The administration will now have to table it with all the information demanded.

Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav said, “There were alternatives of two other plots for the car shed. Why does Metro insist on Aarey Colony? We have received around 80,000 objections to the proposal. What are we going to do about those? Also, what about the rehabilitation of tribals in 27 hamlets? We want these answers.” The Shiv Sena has also demanded to know the status of two court cases in the matter.

“In the 27 acres, trees have been cut on five acres without permission. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation should file a first information report against Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited,” said Ravi Raja, leader of the Opposition.

Congress leader Milind Deora also tweeted, “The proposal from MMRCL to cut 2,703 trees at Aarey Colony for construction of Metro car shed was discussed in the BMC’s Tree Authority today. I informed Leader of Opposition @ravirajaINC that @INCIndia must oppose this proposal. Mumbai’s environment comes first!”